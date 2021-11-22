Updates on Gareth Southgate’s new England contract, Newcastle’s £70 million Vlahovic transfer race, and Chelsea’s ‘Fofana talks’

GARETH SOUTHGATE has extended his contract with England until the end of the 2024 European Championships.

Since taking over as manager of the Three Lions in 2016, he has done an excellent job.

have reportedly entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who is valued at £70 million by Fiorentina.

Newcastle are also making preparations for the January transfer window, with reports linking them with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

Meanwhile, even though Erling Haaland is currently injured, speculation about his future continues.

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly circling Dortmund’s star player, with reports in Spain claiming that Real Madrid expects him to move to England next.

Chelsea have received a boost with the return to training of Romelu Lukaku from his recent injury, putting him in contention to play this weekend.

According to reports, the Blues have resumed talks with Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana ahead of a possible summer transfer.

A NEW SOUTHGATE DEAL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED.

The FA has confirmed that England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract until December 2024.

Steve Holland, his assistant, has also signed a new contract, keeping the two in charge of the Three Lions until after the next European Championship.

Southgate has been in charge of St. Mary’s since the beginning of the season.

Since 2016, when he took over as manager of the under-21s after Roy Hodgson stepped down, he has been at St. George’s Park.

Since then, he has led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final, as well as securing qualification for Qatar 2022.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles,” Southgate said of his new contract.

“It’s still an incredible honor to lead this group.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark, John, and the Board of Directors for their support, as well as the players and support staff for their dedication.”

“We have a fantastic opportunity in front of us, and I know they, as well as the fans, are all excited about what this team can accomplish in the future.”

With 68 games under his belt and a 64.7 percent win rate, Southgate is now the fourth longest-serving England manager of all time.

In the Queen’s 2019 New Year Honours list, he was also given an OBE, and he will continue his quest for silverware in Qatar next year and Germany in 2024.

