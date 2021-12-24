Urban Meyer, according to a former Ohio State star, is done coaching.

Urban Meyer, according to a former Ohio State player, is done coaching.

After only 13 games as coach of the Jaguars, Urban Meyer was fired.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones talked about Meyer’s fallout in Jacksonville in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Jones, who won a national title under Meyer, doesn’t think the veteran coach will return to the sidelines anytime soon.

Jones told TMZ, “I don’t think coaching is in his future.” “This is just me and my personal opinion just because of the dynamic of college football now.”

Despite Meyer’s tremendous success at the collegiate level, Jones acknowledged that the sport has evolved in recent years.

Jones explained, “I wouldn’t say [his coaching style]is outdated because he was only coaching college three years ago.”

“It’s just the way things are now.”

And I’m not sure if he’s willing to make the necessary changes in his demeanor, personality, or coaching style to keep up with the times.”

Last week, Meyer discussed his fallout.

He expressed regret to Jaguars fans for failing to take the team to the next level.

“I just want to apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told NFL.com. “I adore Jacksonville.”

One of the reasons I accepted the position was because of this.

Shad is still a fantastic owner, in my opinion.

It’s a heartbreaking situation.

I had a dream that it would become a tourist destination with a new facility he agreed to build, and that one day I would be able to walk into a stadium with standing room only.

Because I’m well aware of how desperately the people of Jacksonville desire it.

So I’m just disappointed that we weren’t able to achieve our goal.

I remain optimistic that it will be completed.

It’s far too nice a spot.”

Do you believe Meyer will return to coaching?

Former Ohio State Star Believes Urban Meyer Is Done Coaching

Former Ohio State Star Believes Urban Meyer Is Done Coaching