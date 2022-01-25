Urban Meyer Explains the Distinction Between NFL and College Football

Urban Meyer Distinguishes Between NFL and College Football

Urban Meyer, the former Jaguars head coach, had a difficult season in the NFL.

Nothing went well for the Jaguars, and there were numerous reports of him mistreating his players.

On Dan Dakich’s OutKick show titled “Don’t @ Me,” Meyer talked about this experience and compared it to coaching in college.

Meyer described the experience as “the worst I’ve ever had in my professional life.”

“What really got me, and I almost don’t want to say people accept it, is when you lose a game and just keep playing… I’d seriously have self-talk.”

I went through that depression phase where I’d stare at the ceilings and wonder aloud, “Are we doing everything possible?” because I truly believed we had a roster capable of winning games.

We just didn’t do a great job, in my opinion.”

“It consumes your soul.”

I tried to reprogram myself to say, “OK, it happens in the NFL.” At one point, the Jaguars had lost 20 straight games.

Consider it for a moment.

You’ve lost 20 games in a row and are leaving the field.

We also lost five games in a row at one point, and I remember feeling like I couldn’t function.

I was trying to get myself together because I was in charge of the team, and then we won two out of three, and I felt like we had flipped the situation.”

Meyer was fired in the middle of December after a 2-11 start to the season.

The Jaguars went on to have a 3-14 record for the season.

Meyer’s future plans are unknown, but a return to college coaching is not out of the question.

He has a 187-32 overall record as a college football coach in 17 years.

