Urban Meyer is facing mounting pressure to resign.

Urban Meyer’s firing is becoming increasingly popular.

Jacksonville’s first year under Urban Meyer has been a disaster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Meyer appears to have struggled on and off the field.

Meyer has had several troubling interactions with his coaches and players, according to NFLcom, including one with a veteran wide receiver.

According to the report:

Oh no.

“Living through Matt Patricia’s dysfunction, Marvin Jones didn’t say a single word.”

“How do you not fire Meyer after this year if what’s being alleged about Urban pushing Jones to the point where he leaves the facility and has to be corralled back?” Courtney Cronin tweeted.

There Are Growing Calls For Urban Meyer To Be Fired

Receiver Marvin Jones — one of the locker room’s most respected and mild-mannered veterans — became so angry with Meyer’s public and private criticism of the receiver group that he left the facility until other staff members convinced him to come back and had a heated argument with Meyer during practice.