Urban Meyer Speaks Out On The Allegation That He Kicked A Player

Urban Meyer Discloses His Thoughts On The Allegation That He Kicked A Player.

Urban Meyer, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is disputing the allegation that he kicked a player during his brief NFL career.

Meyer flatly denied kicking Josh Lambo during a preseason warmup session in a lengthy interview with OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Monday.

Meyer told Dakich, “When you come out and say a player was kicked, that’s not true.” Dakich then asked if Meyer had “kicked the kicker.”

Meyer responded, “I certainly did not.”

“Are you going to kick someone?”

I’ve been doing it for 37 years.

“When I kicked a player, the other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw it all.'”

