Urban Meyer, the Jaguars’ head coach, has been fired.

Urban Meyer, the three-time college football national champion, has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 months after taking over as head coach.

Meyer has been let go, effective immediately, according to team owner Shahid Khan.

He stated that the decision was reached after several weeks of deliberation.

“After weeks of deliberation and a thorough examination of Urban’s entire tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to have come to the conclusion that an immediate change is required for everyone,” Khan said in a statement.

Meyer was also tasked with regaining the team’s trust after the well-known incident in October, according to Khan.

Meyer, he claimed, never regained Meyer’s trust.

“Earlier this evening, I told Urban about the change.

“Regaining our trust and respect was critical, as I stated in October, but it did not happen,” he said.