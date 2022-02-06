Urban Meyer Tried To Hire Him, According To A Former NFL Star

Urban Meyer Tried To Hire A Former NFL Player, According To A Former NFL Star

During his brief tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer made a number of perplexing and downright ridiculous decisions.

However, a decision that could have been beneficial was vetoed by the higher-ups.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who has known Meyer since the 1980s, said Meyer offered him a position on the Jaguars’ support staff during an appearance on Good Morning Football last week.

Meyer, on the other hand, told him a few days later that general manager Trent Baalke “killed it,” effectively ending his coaching career with the Jaguars.

Carter said, “Urban Meyer coached me at Ohio State.”

“It was 1986.

He was my wide receivers coach at the time.

So he gets the job in Jacksonville last year.

Urban and I have lengthy discussions.

We’re talking about me becoming a member of his support team.”

“Trent Baalke killed it,’ Urban called back two days later.

He didn’t see your skillset, and he didn’t see the value you bring to the company,'” Carter explained.

“I said, ‘Well, Urban, I don’t know what you and Trent Baalke have been up to since 1987, but I’ve been associated with the National Football League for the last five decades…’ I said, ‘Urban, I can be your eyes and ears.’

