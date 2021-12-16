Urban Meyer’s owner sends a strong message to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ owner sends a strong message to Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer has had a difficult few weeks, both on and off the field.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, aren’t quite ready to call it quits on this experiment.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, made it clear to the media on Monday that he will not be swayed by his emotions in making his decision.

“For the team’s sake, I want to do the right thing.”

“I want to do the right thing for the city,” Khan said, according to ESPN. “That, to me, is far more important than acting irrationally on emotion.”

“I believe we have a track record of looking at the facts and then doing the right thing.”

Khan went on to say that in the past, Jaguars coaches have been given numerous opportunities to demonstrate their abilities to the team.

“Gus Bradley stayed four years in this town.

Doug Marrone spent four years as a member of the staff.

It was wins and losses, and this is a little different, but I’m going to reflect on it all and do what’s best for the team and the city.”

Meyer allegedly called his assistant coaches losers last week, according to reports.

He had numerous run-ins with Jaguars players and coaches, according to the report.

A video of Meyer at a restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral in October.

That wasn’t a good look for him.

With the Jaguars currently sitting at 2-11, Meyer’s work thus far hasn’t been particularly impressive.

Fortunately, he appears to have some time to make amends.

The Jaguars return to action against the Texans on Sunday.

Jaguars Owner Sends Clear Message About Urban Meyer

Jaguars Owner Sends Clear Message About Urban Meyer