Urban Meyer’s Postgame Video, According to Mike Greenberg

Urban Meyer’s Postgame Video: Mike Greenberg’s Take

If Urban Meyer’s time in Jacksonville hadn’t already hit rock bottom, it did so on Sunday when the Jaguars were shut out by the Tennessee Titans.

On their way to a 20-0 loss to their AFC South rivals, the Jaguars were dominated in every aspect of the game this afternoon.

In a day to forget for the Jaguars, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and had eight total rushing yards.

Meyer, on the other hand, might not be able to forget.

With reports all week indicating that his tenure with the Jaguars could end after just one season, the head coach appeared dejected at the game’s conclusion.

Meyer’s body language was noted by ESPN host Mike Greenberg after his team’s 11th loss of the season.

“Urban Meyer looked positively numb walking away after his team was shut out and his franchise quarterback threw four interceptions,” Greenberg tweeted Sunday.