Urban Meyer’s potential ‘in-house replacement’ has reportedly surfaced.

A rumored ‘in-house replacement’ for Urban Meyer has surfaced.

A report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero earlier Saturday morning detailed a few troubling incidents involving Urban Meyer, his assistant coaches, and players.

Meyer and his assistant coaches have had multiple run-ins in recent weeks, according to Pelissero.

When Meyer allegedly called his assistants “losers” during a team meeting, things got heated.

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the meeting’s contents, challenging each coach to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés,” Pelissero wrote, via NFLcom.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora added another interesting layer to the story not long after it was published.

Meyer’s “in-house replacement,” he claimed, has already emerged.

At the collegiate level, Charlie Strong has a lot of experience coaching.

He spent nearly 40 years on the collegiate level before joining Meyer’s defensive staff in the NFL as one of his top assistants.

He has a total of ten years of head coaching experience, which he gained at Louisville, Texas, and South Florida.

