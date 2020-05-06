US star Pulisic ‘feeling great’ ahead of return to Chelsea

US striker Christian Pulisic said on Thursday that he has been fully fit and ready to go after he recovered from an injury suffered early this year.

The 21-year-old Chelsea striker is currently back in his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania during the Premier League’s suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Pulisic confirmed that he has fully recovered from a reoccurring adductor injury he suffered in January.

“I’m feeling great. Right before this pandemic happened I was actually back in training and feeling really good and ready to go. It was really unfortunate timing. As soon as I felt like I was back, now this has happened. It is what it is. Now I just have a bit more time to get it completely right and be 100 percent ready once I’m back.”

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the suspended Premier League is discussing the possibility of a restart in June.