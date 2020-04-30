US to start women’s volleyball pro league next year

U.S.A. Volleyball announced on Wednesday that they will partner with Athletes Unlimited to launch a women’s volleyball pro league next year.

Beginning in February 2021 it will be the only professional women’s indoor volleyball league in the United States. The league will be take place in one city with all matches played in one venue over the course of the season and will feature 48 of the world’s best players including members of the U.S. national team, accomplished professional players and recent NCAA graduates, according to USA Volleyball.

The first signings include U.S. national team members Jordan Larson, Foluke Akinradewo and Molly McCage. Larson and Akinradewo are both two-time Olympic medalists with the U.S. national team.

“We are excited to be partnering with U.S.A. Volleyball to expand our growing network of pro sports leagues and are thrilled that Jordan, Foluke and Molly are on board to help lead the effort in building our player-driven league,” Athletes Unlimited CEO and co-founder Jon Patricof said.

“Volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and it fits perfectly with our model of faster play, dynamic teams and next-level competition and engagement,” he added.

The leagues will feature a range of innovations to bring athletes and fans a unique and intense version of the sport. Individual athletes earn points based on team wins and individual performance and become the champions in team sports. Points can be earned on every play and the leaderboard changes constantly. In addition, the teams will change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for next week’s play.

By season’s end, Patricof said, the biggest winners could make as much as 50,000 U.S. dollars with all players who complete the six weeks guaranteed 10,000 U.S. dollars.

“Giving our outstanding volleyball athletes an opportunity to play an indoor season in the United States will be a game-changer for our sport and our fans,” U.S.A. Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis said.

The growth of Athletes Unlimited comes at a time when sporting events across the world are being cancelled or delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are well aware of the challenges that are ahead of us,” Patricof said, “but many of the innovations we had already developed – shorter seasons with all athletes in one location – are exactly the ideas other leagues are now looking at to compete during the pandemic.”