USA 2-0 England: Phil Neville’s Lionesses crash to defeat in SheBelieves Cup opener

Phil Neville insists the gap between England and the USA has not widened despite suffering the same old fate against the four-time world champions in the SheBelieves opener in Orlando.

His side trail the USA by five places in the FIFA world rankings, having dropped from third to sixth since the World Cup semi-final defeat in Lyon last summer, and offered little to suggest they have any made any significant progress since. Though he’s adamant they’re still on track.

‘The semi-final was eight months ago and the gap hasn’t widened, that’s for sure,’ said Neville. ‘I don’t see a team that lacked confidence in terms of the way that we want to play. I see a team that are trying to play the right way and it feels as if we are so close but yet so far at this moment in time.’

Although England were undone by superbly taken strikes from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd that stretched their side’s unbeaten run to 29 matches in 14 months, the USA can argue they’re not even at their best.

They are in the midst of their pre-season campaign, with their domestic league [NWSL] season not returning until April, though they have played – and won – five Olympic qualifiers since the turn of the year. It’s a worrying prospect for an England side still playing catch up.

‘We just need to start having that little bit of ruthlessness. Until we start beating these teams consistently and challenging against them then it is still a big obstacle we have got to overcome,’ added Neville.

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski left superstar Megan Rapinoe out of his starting line-up, much like his predecessor Jill Ellis had done in Lyon, and in similarly hot and humid conditions, England probably had a sense of deja-vu.

The same defensive frailties were brutally exposed, though it would be unfair to heap the blame on Leah Willamson who had been drafted in at right-back through the absence of the injured Lucy Bronze.

Neville had spent much of the opening 45 minutes prowling the edge of his technical area, and seemingly marched his side into the dressing room at half-time having watched them fail to test goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Going in goalless at the break could on first glance arguably look like progress given it took Press just 10 minutes to carve open England’s defence the last time these sides met.

But it was the Utah Royals forward who again opened the scoring less than 10 minutes after the restart and in spectacular fashion.

After being allowed to run in behind Williamson, Press picked her spot 20 yards from distance and there was little Carly Telford – who staked her claim for the No 1 spot – could do to stop it.

A Lindsey Horan through ball three minutes later, seemingly splitting England’s centre backs down the middle, saw veteran Lloyd double the world champions’ lead.

Had VAR been in use, there’s every chance it would have chalked off. The Lionesses, having managed to keep just one clean sheet since that fateful night in Lyon, were on the ropes.

‘The first one was a wonder goal, I was stood behind it, but the second was a lapse in concentration. It is that ruthlessness that sets the best teams above the rest and we need to develop that,’ said Neville.

On a night where the pre-match light show and pyrotechnics outshone the Lionesses performance, there were few positives to take forward into preparations for Euro 2021 other than the continued rise of Lauren Hemp.

Renowned for her fearless approach and earning her first senior start, the 19-year-old Manchester City star didn’t look out of place as she tussled with the likes of Kelley O’Hara and Rose Lavelle.

‘She’s literally a bull,’ said Neville. ‘She’s got no fear, she takes people on, there’s no emotion in her face whatsoever, she’s got glazed eyes and she knows where she’s going. We’re really happy with her.’

Questions were also asked as to why Neville waited until the 81st minute to bring on the FA WSL’s joint top scorer, Beth England who would have been chomping at the bit to liven up the front line.

In response he said: ‘I brought Toni Duggan on because it was a different position. I didn’t want two centre-forwards up there because we still needed to have a player in midfield. Beth will get starts in this tournament.’

Retaining their SheBelieves Cup title will now be an uphill struggle for England who travel north to New Jersey ahead of their second fixture against Japan on Sunday and questions about Neville’s suitability for the job will inevitably begin to resurface.