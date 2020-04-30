 Press "Enter" to skip to content

USA Gymnastics suspends coach Maggie Haney for abuse of young gymnasts

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

Former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Maggie Haney received an eight-year suspension from U.S.A. Gymnastics on Wednesday for verbal and emotional abuse against her gymnasts.

The decision concluded a two-month long hearing in which Laurie Hernandez, a member of the gold medal-winning 2016 U.S. team at the Rio Games, testified against her longtime coach. World champion artistic gymnast Riley McCusker also wrote a letter criticizing Haney.

Haney, once one of the country’s most prominent gymnastics coaches, was found by a U.S.A. Gymnastics hearing panel to have failed to “provide a safe, positive and healthy environment with a culture of trust and empowerment”.

She was also found to have “engaged in severe aggressive behavior towards a minor that included teasing and ridiculing that was intended to control and diminish another person”, USA Gymnastics added in a statement.

Denis Bedoya
