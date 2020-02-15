Usain Bolt’s buffalo-racing rival: Humble Indian worker ‘completes 100m course FASTER than world record holder’

Indian buffalo racer Srinivas Gowda has drawn comparisons with sprint legend Usain Bolt after delivering a record-breaking run at a Kambala racing event in Karnataka.

Gowda, who is a part-time construction worker, completed the 142m race in an amazing 13.42 seconds, setting a new record in the traditional Indian sport where farmers sprint with a pair of buffaloes on slush tracks.

After a video of Gowda’s sensational run was shared on social media, users quickly calculated that he had covered 100m in 9.55 seconds – which is 0.03 seconds faster than Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt’s 100m world record.

#UsainBolt we indian should be proud of this man 🔥🔥🔥 #SrinivasGowda 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2T6iTopwAB — ⚔️SB Krish⚔️ (@sb_krish) February 15, 2020

The runner captured the attention of Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, who invited him to meet top Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches after his record-setting race went viral.

“I will call Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There’s a lack of knowledge in the masses about standards of Olympics, especially in athletics where ultimate human strength and endurance are surpassed. I’ll ensure that no talents in India are left out untested,” he said.

Record Run: Srinivas Gowda (28), an Indian Kambala buffalo racer from Karnataka, India is being compared to world record holder, @usainbolt. Srinivas covered 142 meters in 13.62 seconds running in a slushy field; Bolt has completed the 100 meter sprint in 9.58 seconds pic.twitter.com/OYsjd2z8bn — Sri Lanka Global (@srilankaglobal) February 15, 2020

The 28-year-old sensation played down comparisons with retired Jamaican sprint star Bolt, humbly stating: “People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field.”