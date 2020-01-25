Utrecht 4-0 Den Haag: Alan Pardew’s side suffer thumping defeat

Alan Pardew’s Den Haag side suffered a blow in their fight for survival as they were thrashed 4-0 by Utrecht on Friday night.

The home side dominated from kick-off and led 1-0 at half-time through Kristoffer Peterson’s 14th minute strike.

In the second half Sean Kleiber scored twice either side of a Gyrano Kerk goal to leave Pardew’s side in the relegation zone.

Pardew was appointed Den Haag boss on Christmas Eve and immediately made Chris Powell his assistant manager.

But the task he has taken on is far from an easy one, with Den Haag facing a relegation scrap after a disastrous start to the season.

Ahead of his first game in charge supporters held up a banner which depicted Pardew and Powell as ghostbusters, ready to lead the club’s fight for survival.

Prior to Friday night, Pardew had led his new side to three straight wins, which left them second from bottom ahead of Friday’s game, with just goal difference separating them from VVV-Venlo, who are a place better off in 16th.

But his dream start was brought to an abrupt halt as Den Haag conceded the opening goal of the night as Peterson dispatched a fine left-foot finish into the back of the net on 14 minutes.

To their credit, the visitors were stubborn in their resistance and headed into half-time just a goal behind, but that soon ended at the start of the second period.

On 52 minutes, Kleiber picked the ball up 20 yards from goal and hit a looping effort at goal that deceived the goalkeeper on its way into the far left hand corner.

Shortly after a fine passing move then saw Kerk race through on goal and finish expertly before Kleiber scored his second of the night with a powerful rising finish to add gloss to the scoreline.