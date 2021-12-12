Valanciunas scores a career-high 39 points to help the Pelicans beat the Clippers.

The Pelicans beat the Clippers, with Valanciunas scoring a career-high 39 points.

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 123-104, their second win in a month.

Jonas Valanciunas of the Pelicans scored 29 points in the first half, hitting seven 3-pointers without missing a shot.

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Lithuanian had a career-high 39 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists, while teammate Brandon Ingram had 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The Clippers were unable to overcome Paul George’s 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

With 6 wins and 14 losses, the Pelicans are in 14th place in the Western Conference, while the LA Clippers are in fifth place with 11 wins and 10 losses.

The Hornets were defeated by the Bulls, who scored 133 points.

On Monday, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 133-119 at United Center in Chicago.

Three Bulls players scored more than 25 points, with Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine each scoring 30, 28, and 25 points.

Terry Rozier rallied the Hornets with 31 points, four assists, and two rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lift them to victory.

The Bulls are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 14 wins and eight losses, while the Hornets are in sixth place with 13 wins and ten losses.

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to sign with the Bucks.

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time All-Star center, is set to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cousins, 31, will join the defending NBA champions on a non-guaranteed contract.

By January, teams must have secured contracts for the remainder of the season.

Cousins has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in his NBA career, making him a four-time All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

