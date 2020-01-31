Valencia boss confirms talks with Barcelona over Rodrigo are in process

Valencia manager Albert Celades has confirmed talks with Barcelona over striker Rodrigo are in process.

The LaLiga giants are keen on bringing in a forward this month with Luis Suarez out injured for the next four months after having a knee operation.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Valencia’s Rodrigo and on Tuesday afternoon Celades admitted discussions have begun.

‘Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that’s why Barcelona want him,’ Celades said ahead of Valencia’s Copa del Rey last-16 clash on Wednesday.

‘The negotiation is open and we will not hide.

‘Rodrigo and I have talked. I can’t make a private conversation public.’

Rodrigo, formerly of Real Madrid, has scored four goals and supplied 10 assists in 23 appearances this season.