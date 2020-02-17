Valencia recover from double setback to draw with Atletico Madrid

Valencia came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Atletico Madrid, extending their winless run against Diego Simeone’s team to 11 matches in all competitions.

The result means Valencia remain outside the Champions League spots, while Atletico stay in fourth place.

The home side haven’t beaten Atleti since 2014, with Los Ches losing six and drawing five since then.

The match at Mestalla Stadium came before both teams play in the round of 16 of the Champions League next week, when Atleti host Liverpool on Tuesday while Valencia visit Atalanta on Wednesday.

Marcos Llorente opened the scoring for Atleti from close range in the 15th minute after a nice exchange between Angel Correa and Vitolo Machin inside the area.

Gabriel Paulista equalised with a header five minutes before half-time after a cross by Maxi Gomez, but Thomas Partey put Atletico ahead again three minutes later with a well-struck low shot.

Valencia levelled the match just before the hour mark when midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia heading home a free-kick from distance by Dani Parejo.

Former Arsenal man Gabriel was unable to find the winner and had to leave the field on a stretcher due to a right ankle injury sustained in the final minutes.

On Saturday, third-placed Getafe visit second-placed Barcelona, while leaders Real Madrid host relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Sunday.