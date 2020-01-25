Valencia vs Barcelona, LIVE: Lionel Messi and Co travel to the Mestalla for La Liga clash

Barcelona travel to Valencia on Saturday afternoon in the second La Liga game of Quique Setien’s reign.

Lionel Messi and Co have the opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the table and put the pressure on Real Madrid with their arch-rivals not playing until Sunday.

Valencia, meanwhile, can move into top-four contention with victory, so there is plenty of incentive for both sides for this one.

Join Sportsmail’s DANIEL DAVIS for all the build-up and live action. Kick-off is at 3.00pm.

PETE JENSON IN SPAIN: Setien took over from Ernesto Valverde when Barcelona were top two weeks ago. He won his first game 1-0 but then almost stumbled in the cup against a third tier side and saw Barcelona’s terrible defensive record continue here.

It’s all over at Mestalla, and Quique Setien’s Barcelona have been brought back down to earth with a resounding thump.

Maxi Gomez’s strike deflected off Jordi Alba to hand the hosts an opener, and the Valencia star struck again in the second half after waves of Barcelona attacks were repelled.

The afternoon could have become even worse for the LaLiga title hopefuls, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen helped keep his team-mates in the clash – stopping an early penalty from Gomez and then pulling off a superb double save.

Real Madrid, who travel to Real Valladolid tomorrow, can move back to the top of the table with a result.

90+3min: Messi is denied once again by Domenech from a strike fired from an angle on the left.

90+2min: Barcelona are awarded a dangerous free-kick around 25 yards out, with time slowly running out. Messi takes once again, but his effort drifts over the crossbar and into the stand.

90min: Ruben Sobrino is on in place of Soler. We’re into four minutes additional time.

86min: Messi shoots from distance, but his effort skids across the turf and is held comfortably by Domenech. Rakitic then sees another strike blocked from distance.

85min: Barcelona make a double change, with Ivan Rakitic and Alex Collado replacing de Jong and Fati.

81min: The home side have the ball in the net again through Gabriel, but the defender’s sliding finish is chalked off for a foul during a corner. A VAR check discovered that Busquets had been held back inside the box, and Valencia are allowed to retake the set piece.

78min: Jaume Costa replaces Gomez to a standing ovation, just a minute after the Valencia striker had netted the home side’s second.

78min: There is no doubt over how this one went in! Gomez collected the ball on the edge of the box, held his nerve for a second, and bent a sumptuous effort beyond the rooted ter Stegen and into the far corner!

That strike came as a result of superb work from Torres on the right flank, who spun away from Umtiti and spotted Gomez free in acres of space.

73min: Messi’s effort is much better this time, and Domenech is forced to spring to his left and palm away.

72min: Griezmann is felled on the edge of the box, with Barcelona awarded a free-kick 20 yards from goal…

70min: Another good chance for Messi is wasted! Griezmann lofted in a cross and Messi, arriving late to ghost between two defenders, can only guide his headed effort off target.

67min: Alba and Messi combine on the left-hand side of the box, but the latter’s sweep towards goal is inches too high and nestles on the roof of the net.

66min: Messi attempts a deft chip over the Valencia back line for Alba, but the pass is nodded clear and Barcelona are forced to rebuild from the back once again.

64min: Frenkie de Jong searches for Griezmann on the edge of the Valencia box, but the pass is narrowly behind the Frenchman’s run.

60min: Gameira makes away for Rodrigo Moreno, who receives a warm reception on his return from injury.

59min: Messi comes inches away from a leveller! After Messi won the ball back in a dangerous area, Griezmann tees him up neatly just inside the box, but a drive across goal flashes the wrong side of the far upright!

58min: An attempted pass to Messi is shut out, and seconds later the Barcelona talisman has a shot blocked around the penalty spot.

55min: Barcelona make their first change – with Arturo Vidal replacing Arthur in the centre of midfield.

54min: Coquelin hauls back Messi after Barcelona looked to spring a counter with several bodies forward, and is rightly cautioned.

51min: Umtiti has to be sharp to scramble clear as Valencia fire in yet another dangerous cross into the penalty area. Ter Stegen then claims another delivery after the home side were awarded a free-kick on the right, and Sergio Busquets goes into the book.

48min: That could be awarded as an Alba own goal, but the hosts have the opener regardless! Gomez pulled the trigger from the right-hand side of the penalty area, and his strike took a wicked deflection before hurtling into the roof of the net!

The Valencia frontman had posed a danger just seconds before, but his low cross narrowly evaded Gameiro. Gaya then kept the attack alive, and delivered for Gomez to collect in the right channel and bury home.

46min: Ansu Fati goes close to opening the scoring seconds after the restart! The Barcelona wonderkid is presented with a shooting opportunity inside the box, but his effort whistles wide of the far post!

We’re back underway at Mestalla!

Both sides enter the interval goalless, but it is Valencia who have come closest to breaking the deadlock.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been forced into heroics to protect his clean sheet, with the Barcelona keeper stopping Maxi Gomez’s early penalty and then later shutting out two attempts with an athletic double save.

Join us after the break!

45+1min: Barcelona hoist a delivery into the box, but Gabriel is on hand to head clear. Domenech then claims another cross as the clash edges towards the break.

45min:

PETE JENSON – Not often a referee admits he’s made a mistake. Jesus Gil apologises to Valencia players for not letting them play on but Mestalla furious.

43min: Umtiti is the second Barcelona player to be shown a yellow card, after the Frenchman had fouled Gomez. Valencia threatened to counter through Torres on the right flank but, to the home side’s anger, play was pulled back into midfield…

40min: Despite dominating the majority of possession, Barcelona are really struggling to create good openings. Their frustration mounts when Alba fizzes a low ball into the area for Griezmann, but his first touch allows Valencia to clear their lines.

38min: The visitors flood forward and the ball finds its way out to Messi on the right flank. But Valencia stand firm, with a loose ball from Arthur on the edge of the box being scrambled into midfield.

36min: Barcelona are awarded a free-kick in a similar position to their last one, after Messi was twice impeded outside the box. But his attempt is again poor and Domenech is able to gather uncontested.

30min: Francis Coquelin is the next to trouble ter Stegen, but the Barcelona stopper keeps out the strike from distance. And as Gameiro threatened to finish off the rebound, ter Stegen then leapt on the loose ball.

29min: ter Stegen is called into action again, and the German duly responds with a superb double save!

Gomez unleashes a fierce drive from the left of the penalty area, which the keeper palms on to the woodwork. The ball then is nodded into the path of Gameiro, but his header is weak and also kept out by ter Stegen!

28min: Messi bends a free kick over the wall from 25 yards, but the effort sails harmlessly off target. The superstar had been impeded by Kevin Gameiro, with the Valencia striker unable to move out of the way.

25min: The hosts are awarded a free kick after Daniel Wass was fouled by Alba, but opt to work the ball short and soon gift possession back to Barcelona following Geoffrey Kondogbia’s loose pass.

21min: Barcelona continue to piece together little passages of play inside the Valencia half, but have been unable to muster a clear cut chance so far.

18min: The hosts go close once again after a defensive mix-up! An inviting delivery from Ferran Torres is headed clear by Pique, but the ball hurtles into Umtiti and deflects towards goal. Luckily for Barcelona, ter Stegen was down sharply to prevent the own goal.

14min: After the early scare, Barcelona now seek to regain their composure and dictate proceedings once again.

11min: Gomez’s spot kick is fired to ter Stegen’s left, but the Barcelona stopper hurtles across to palm it away!

10min: Gerard Pique’s late challenge on the marauding Jose Gaya has handed the hosts a golden opportunity to score the opener from 12 yards!

9min: Maxi Gomez looks to scamper away in midfield but is fouled.

8min:

PETE JENSON – Jordi Alba whistled every time he touches the ball at Mestalla where there have never forgiven him for leaving. Playing very high up the pitch as was the case last week in Quique Setien’s first game in charge.

7min: Valencia seize possession back inside their box and opt to go long, only for Barcelona to immediately regain their dominance on the ball.

5min: To little surprise, Barcelona look very comfortable in possession around the home side’s penalty area. A string of sharp combinations results in an effort from Lionel Messi from 20 yards, but it is comfortably blocked by Ezequiel Garay.

3min: Valencia press high from the off and force Marc-Andre ter Stegen to launch a long clearance. At the other end, Jordi Alba lofts the ball forward for Antoine Griezmann in the left channel, but his touch allows Jaume Domenech to collect.

We are underway at the Mestalla!

The pre-match statistics don’t make particularly good reading for Valencia fans…

Their side have failed to beat Barcelona in the two sides’ last seven LaLiga meetings, with their last victory against them coming at the Nou Camp in April 2016.

And at the Mestalla, Valencia are winless in their last 12 clashes against Barcelona in the top flight.

But with the hosts boasting an impressive record at home, having lost just once in 23 league games, anything could happen…

Kick off is just moments away!

The visitors have made two changes from their last league outing, a 1-0 win against Granada on January 19.

Midfield duo Arthur and Frenkie de Jong have been recalled, with Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal dropping to the bench instead.

There are three alterations to the Valencia side, with Mouctar Diakhaby, Dani Parejo and Denis Cheryshev being replaced by Ezequiel Garay, Ferran Torres and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Starting XI: Domenech, Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya, Torres, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Soler, Gameiro, Gomez

Substitutes: Costa, Mangala, Kang-in, Rodrigo, Sobrino, Esquerdo, Sabater

Starting XI: ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Arthur, Busquets, de Jong, Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Substitutes: Semedo, Rakitic, Lenglet, Vidal, Firpo, Collado, Pena

Welcome along to Sportsmail’s live coverage of Barcelona’s clash against Valencia!

New boss Quique Setien has recorded two wins from two in charge of the La Liga title chasers, although his side only just edged past minnows Ibiza in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Barcelona could even move three points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Los Blancos playing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping mount a top-four push, and victory would take them into fifth.