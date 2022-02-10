Valentina Shevchenko predicts Amanda Nunes to win the rematch against Julianna Pena in the UFC trilogy fight at bantamweight.

Valentina Shevchenko picks Amanda Nunes to win the rematch against Julianna Pena in the UFC trilogy fight at bantamweight.

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO believes Amanda Nunes can avenge her stunning defeat to Julianna Pena and reclaim the women’s bantamweight title.

Nunes’ nearly six-year reign as 135lb king came to an end in the co-main event of UFC 269 last December.

After they finish coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, the Brazilian will attempt to avenge her spectacular second-round submission loss to the Venezuelan Vixen later this year.

And Shevchenko, the dominant flyweight champion, sees Nunes defeating her former opponents as the most likely outcome.

“I think Amanda will definitely want to take revenge next,” Shevchenko, a Monster Energy ambassador, told SunSport.

“It’s obvious that there will be another fight [between Amanda and Julianna].”

“If she prepares for the rematch and does everything correctly, she will most likely reclaim her title, and it will be another reason why I will have to move up to bantamweight for our trilogy,” she added.

Nunes, 33, recently revealed that she had injuries to both knees prior to her ill-fated title defense, which she claimed hampered her conditioning.

“In my opinion, the shape that Amanda was in for that fight [with Julianna]was not even close to the shape that she was in when she fought me the second time,” Shevchenko said.

“It turns out there are two Amandas.

Then we’ll see what happens.”

Shevchenko, a Kyrgyzstani killer, has a submission win over Pena, the newly crowned champ, whom she arm-barred five years ago.

A rematch with the new 135lb queen, however, isn’t as appealing to her as a third fight with Nunes, whom she defeated at UFC 196 and UFC 215.

“Julianna is the new Bantamweight champion,” she said.

It was a fantastic fight, and I congratulate her on her victory.

“It popped up on my Facebook memories a couple of days ago that we fought on, ‘This day’ in 2017… 5 years ago.”

“My goal hasn’t changed.

I competed in bantamweight for a long time because I didn’t have any other options.

“There are only two weight classes: strawweight and bantamweight.”

Fighting in bigger classes meant I had to adjust my fight game to fight with the bigger girls because I was a flyweight, weighing only 125 pounds.

“I didn’t have any problems fighting there, but when you find your best weight class for your shape, it’s where you can show off everything: your striking, your wrestling, and it’s a fantastic feeling.”

“I want to keep fighting at 125 pounds, defend my title as much as possible, and welcome anyone who wants to pit their skills against mine.”

