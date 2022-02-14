Valieva, a Russian figure skater, has been granted permission to compete in the Winter Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision comes just one day before the 15-year-old’s next competition.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

The International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Skating Union filed an appeal against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (Rusada) decision to lift the 15-year-old’s provisional suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Valieva’s next event, the women’s singles, is a day away.

Valieva is a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code, which means she is a minor, according to the CAS.

Because the teen did not test positive during the Winter Olympics, the court determined that barring her from competing would cause her “irreparable harm.”

The decision was based on “serious issues of untimely notification of the results” of the failed test, which came nearly six weeks after she gave the sample, and “such late notification was not her fault,” according to the statement.

On February, the International Testing Agency (ITA) released a statement stating that

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that helps treat angina and vertigo, in a sample taken during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg on November 11.

On Dec.

the 25th of 2021

An internationally recognized anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm confirmed the positive test on Feb.

(8)

Rusada imposed a provisional suspension on the athlete as a result of the discovery.

Valieva’s appeal resulted in the ban being lifted.

Valieva made history last week when she became the first woman to perform a quadruple jump in an Olympic team event.