Valtteri Bottas cost Lewis Hamilton the Formula One title with a’shocker’ in Abu Dhabi, according to Jolyon Palmer.

Jolyon Palmer, a former Formula One driver, claims Valtteri Bottas cost Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton his record-breaking eighth World Championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat out British legend Lewis Hamilton to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, giving the Dutchman his first world title.

Hamilton, who was knighted on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, appeared to be on his way to victory, with a lead of over ten seconds over Verstappen.

However, after Williams’ Nicholas Latifi collided with the barriers on lap 54, a safety car was deployed, allowing Verstappen to close in on his rival.

After stewards decided to allow lapped cars to overtake, Verstappen passed his rival on the final lap with fresher tyres.

Michael Masi, the FIA director, had initially stated that lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would remain in their formation, only to change his mind, prompting the former to claim that the race had been manipulated.

Despite the contentious finish, Palmer blamed Bottas, who was racing for Mercedes for the final time before joining Alfa Romeo.

He claimed that Bottas, who finished sixth in Abu Dhabi, did not assist Hamilton in the same way that Verstappen’s wingman Sergio Perez did.

Prior to the safety car, Perez was instrumental in slowing Hamilton down.

Palmer, who raced for Renault between 2016 and 2017, said on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast: “Bottas had a shocker.”

“Did that cost Hamilton the championship? If Bottas is within a pit-stop window of Verstappen, Verstappen isn’t going to make ‘free’ pit stops at will.”

“A great driver for the team for many years, he went missing in his last race, which meant Verstappen got a ‘free’ stop at the Virtual Safety Car, ‘free’ stop at the Safety Car.”

“If you have another Mercedes there within 23 seconds of him in a faster car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, he can’t do it, and Hamilton is the champion.”

“Bottas has been solid, but when it mattered most, he couldn’t help his teammate, and Perez did everything he could, and he was in the running to do so.”