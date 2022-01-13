Van de Beek, a Man United outcast, has been ‘offered a loan transfer to Newcastle and Dortmund’ in order to reclaim his Holland spot.

Van de Beek, a Man United outcast, has been ‘offered in a loan transfer to Newcastle and Dortmund’ in order to reclaim his Holland spot.

NEWCASTLE and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in loaning Manchester United’s Donny Van de Beek.

The 24-year-old is being offered to the Magpies by the Manchester Evening News while he remains unpopular with the Red Devils.

Eddie Howe has already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to his squad in January, and the addition of Van de Beek could be crucial in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

In the summer, the Dutch international came close to joining Everton, but he decided to stay at United because he expected to play more.

However, he has only made 13 appearances so far, the majority of which have seen him come off the bench as a substitute.

Van de Beek signed a £35 million deal with Manchester United in September 2020, but he did not have the impact that fans had hoped for.

Ralf Rangnick has barely given him a chance after falling out of favor with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shortly after his arrival.

As a result, he is no longer a member of the Dutch National Team.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The midfielder has been dissatisfied at Old Trafford for some time and is reportedly looking for a new challenge.

To avoid further unrest, Manchester United may be willing to loan him out.

His signature is also being pursued by Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga’s German Giants are on the lookout for players who can help them close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich.

Van de Beek would be a good fit in the middle of the field alongside Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt.