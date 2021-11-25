Van de Beek and Arsenal legend Bergkamp’s daughter Estelle discover the sex of their baby, which is a heartwarming moment.

Van de Beek and Arsenal legend Bergkamp’s daughter Estelle find out the sex of their baby in a heartwarming moment.

DONNY VAN DE BEEK and his partner Estelle Bergkamp celebrated their baby’s gender reveal with a heartfelt football theme.

The happy couple announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this month.

They’ve also learned that they’ll be having a baby girl.

Fans got a glimpse of Donny’s football-related reveal in pictures he shared on Instagram.

In a five-aside cage, pregnant Estelle Bergkamp, daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, joined the Manchester United midfielder.

Donny, 24, then kicked a football that was designed to emit a specific color of smoke when kicked.

Blue was assigned to a boy and pink to a girl by the couple.

As pink smoke rose into the sky, their faces painted a happy picture.

They then smiled and posed for a sweet photo together.

In addition to his off-field news, the former Ajax ace’s on-field situation may be improving.

Van de Beek came on as a half-time substitute against Watford at the weekend and scored the final goal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

In the Champions League, caretaker manager Michael Carrick gave him a rare start against Villarreal.

Should he get more game time as a result of Solskjaer’s departure, the Dutchman may be able to stay at Old Trafford.

