Van Gaal reveals ten players he tried to sign for Man Utd

Louis van Gaal claims he attempted to sign the likes of Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane during his time at Man Utd.

The Dutchman won an FA Cup in his final match in charge of United after leading them to fifth and fourth-placed finishes in his two years in charge between 2014-2016.

Van Gaal brought in the likes of Radamel Falcao, Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial during his time at Man Utd.

But the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss claims that he tried to bring several of the world’s best players to Old Trafford.

“I wanted Robert Lewandowski, but when this proved difficult I tried to get Gonzalo Higuain instead,” Van Gaal told FourFourTwo.

“Before I had arrived, I also spoke with the board about Neymar. If you are at United, you have to think big.

“He was also interesting for the club in terms of selling shirts, and I wanted to have quick wingers. For that reason, I also tried to get Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez.

“Thomas Muller was on my wish list, too, and in central midfield I wanted N’Golo Kanté.

“I even tried to sign James Milner, who was already quite old but very m

ulti-functional and possessed leadership skills.

“For the defence, I wanted Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels, because ours wasn’t the strongest in building from the back.”