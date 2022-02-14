Van Jefferson’s wife was stretchered out of the Super Bowl in LABOUR – just minutes before her husband beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Van Jefferson’s wife was stretchered out of the Super Bowl in LABOR – just minutes before her husband beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams star Van Jefferson gave birth while watching her husband play in the Super Bowl.

Jefferson, 25, was a member of the Rams team that won the Super Bowl by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

‘I saw Van Jefferson’s wife Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to give birth to their baby,’ NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon wrote on Twitter.

“Talk about dedication,” Condon concluded her tweet.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams were down 20-16 to the Bengals at the time.

‘X2’ was the caption on a cute photo of the American Football star cradling his new-born child that he later shared on Instagram.

Bella, the couple’s five-year-old daughter, is expecting their second child.

At the final whistle, Jefferson was forced to cut short his celebrations in order to rush to the hospital to be with his wife.

The couple’s due date had been set for February 17th.

“I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant),” Samaria told The Athletic about her upcoming new arrival before the blockbuster match.

“I’m feeling the pressure and pain.”

Van has nerves, and our family has nerves, but everything will be fine.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” husband Van Jefferson said before the game.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Super Bowl as well.”

There are two things going on.

Both of them make me very happy.

“Perhaps he’ll be able to hold off until after the Super Bowl!”