Van Persie picks out ‘most special’ moment of Man Utd spell

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has chosen his “most special” moment of his spell at Manchester United.

The Dutchman controversially left the Gunners in 2012 – after eight years at the club – to join rivals Man Utd, where he won his first Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Van Persie scored a first-half hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to clinch the 2012-13 Premier League title and the former Netherlands international has that down as his best moment in a United shirt.

Van Persie told Man Utd’s official website: “There were so many special moments [at United], but probably the most special was the night we won the title against Aston Villa.

“When I look back on the best moments of my career, that night ranks very high.

“City had lost to Tottenham the day before, so if we won against Villa then we couldn’t be caught. I came to United to win the league. That was our moment to do it.

“There was a feeling like we were playing a final. In the morning before the game, you could see on everyone’s faces: today is the day it has to happen.

“Even if we lost, we had four other chances, but we wanted to get it done that night, in front of our own fans. It was set up perfectly.

“I scored the first goal after two minutes, a tap-in from another Giggsy pass, so then you just know… Ok, today’s going to be a good day.

“You know what I mean? It’s just that feeling straight away. The first goal is out of the way, then I could just feel it in everyone, we were in complete control.

“And when you looked at the opponents’ faces, they knew there was nothing there for them to take. Not that day.

“Before the game, Wayne and I had a little chat on the pitch, and we talked to each other about him finding me in behind the Villa defence. That’s where you can hurt opponents: in behind.

“When you’ve got players like Wayne, Carrick, Scholesy – sooner or later, they will find you. That’s just a very good feeling.”

