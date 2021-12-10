Vandalism is a concern for the new development’s waterfront artwork plans in Dumbarton.

The plans for a striking series of 3D sculptures at a new residential development have been approved, but councillors have warned that they must be protected against vandalism.

Councillors have warned that precautions must be taken to prevent a three-dimensional artwork display from being vandalized after it is installed at Dumbarton’s newest residential development.

Members of West Dunbartonshire’s planning committee approved plans for the art, which include two metal bench seats, four barrel seats, three metal geese sculptures, eight cast iron paving reliefs, eight acrylic resin wall plaques, and a viewpoint that will be placed throughout the housing estate in the town centre and along the waterfront.

Many of the properties in the development, which is nearing completion and consists of a mix of terraced houses and flats, are already occupied. The development is owned and managed by Dumbarton Housing Association.

The Dumbarton coat of arms will be carved into the viewpoint sculpture, which will be placed next to the new riverside walkway and will frame the view of Dumbarton Rock and Dumbarton Castle.

These suggestions are hoped to contribute to the creation of a desirable place to live and visit.

“Once all these various pieces of artwork are installed, who is going to own them and who is going to be responsible for maintenance and repairs?” councillor Jonathon McColl asked during Wednesday’s planning committee meeting.

“My only concern is the possibility of graffiti – it’s the nature of these situations.”

I’m not saying we won’t approve the planning application because it might be vandalized, but it will.

“There are some truly awful people out there who have nothing better to do with their lives.”

Graffiti may appear on the viewing monument, so it’s critical that we have a commitment to monitor it and remove it as soon as possible if it does.

“It would be helpful if the applicant could come in and talk about it.”

Dunbritton Housing Association would be responsible for the seats and sculptures, and the council would clarify this after the committee meeting, according to Councillor McColl.

The application was unanimously approved, with the condition that the council be presented with information on how the artwork would be preserved.