Vanessa Bryant responds to Kobe Bryant’s election to the Hall of Fame

Everyone knew it was coming, Kobe Bryant was a Lock of First-Ballot Hall of Famer.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, appeared on the ESPN show and announced the 2020 class and talked about her husband.

“Of course we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the highlight of his NBA career. Every performance he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to being here.”

Love for Kobe poured out of every corner of the Lakers organization on Saturday.

“Not a lot of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant for the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Jeanie Buss, co-owner and governor of Lakers. “Kobe was not just a proven winner and champion, he gave everything he had for basketball. His strong competitiveness, work ethic and commitment were second to none. These traits have helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he is anchored to the best that has ever played the game. Nobody deserved it anymore. “

"Kobe has always been one who has downplayed his professional achievements – MVPs, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars and so on and so on," said Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. "But we can all be confident that this honor is one of the basketball hall of fame Kobe is and will deeply appreciate it. The highest of Congratulations to you, dear friend. This is so deserved – for all the hard work, sweat and effort. Now part of you will live with the other greats of all time in the hall, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow."

