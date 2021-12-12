Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: TONIGHT in the UK, live stream, TV channel, undercard for Ukrainian’s comeback

VASYL LOMACHENKO makes his ring comeback against Ghanaian lightweight Richard Commey.

Eight months after his loss to Teofimo Lopez, Loma last fought in the summer, dominating and stopping Masayoshi Yakatani in only nine rounds.

Lopez defeated Lomchenko on points to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles in October 2020, but the Ukrainian is now on a warpath to reclaim his titles.

His next opponent is Commey, who Lopez knocked out in the second round of their match in December 2019.

The fight between Lomachenko and Commey will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena in the United Kingdom.

You can watch the game live on your mobile or tablet device using the NOW TV or Sky Go apps, which are both free to download.

“It’s always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, because it’s where I’ve had so many great moments in my career,” Lomachenko said.

“Richard Commey is a former world champion who will not be taken lightly.

On December 11, I expect the best version of Commey, and I’ll be ready for whatever he brings.”

“It’s only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing’s much-anticipated return to Madison Square Garden,” said Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank.

“However, Richard Commey cannot be counted out because he is a tough fighter with immense power in both hands.”