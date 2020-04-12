Velez leaving ‘doors open’ for ex-Real Madrid midfielder Gago

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago will be free to resume training with Velez Sarsfield, should he decide to return from a fifth serious injury in as many years, the Argentinian club said on Friday.

Gago underwent surgery on his right knee in February after tearing tissue that was grafted to the joint in a previous operation.

Despite having just three months left on his contract, the 34-year-old will not be abandoned by the club, Velez technical director Pablo Cavallero said.

“I spoke with him four days ago and today [Friday] I wished him a happy birthday,” Cavallero told Argentina’s Cadena 3 news service. “Fernando has been very important for us and that is why the doors are open. We will offer him all the facilities he needs for his recovery so that he can train with his teammates. He will be able to decide whether to continue or not,” Cavallero added.

In addition to his latest injury, Gago has sustained three Achilles tendon tears and a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament since 2015.

Meanwhile, Cavallero confirmed that former Barcelona and Liverpool defender Mauricio Pellegrino will be Velez’s new head coach when the Argentinian football season returns from a coronavirus-enforced recess.

Pellegrino will replace ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United center-back Gabriel Heinze, who stepped down last month after more than two years in the role.