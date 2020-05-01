Venezuela refuses to withdraw diplomats from Brazil

Caracas (AFP) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government intensified a diplomatic dispute with neighboring Brazil on Thursday, accusing him of “undue pressure” to leave Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

Brazil is one of around 60 countries that recognizes Maduro’s opposition rival Juan Guaido as the current President of Venezuela, and on March 5 orders Maduro-appointed diplomats to withdraw.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas accused Brazil “of trying to force the early withdrawal of Venezuelan diplomatic and consular personnel by May 2,” and said no exit talks had taken place.

“Venezuela’s diplomatic and consular personnel in Brazil will not give up their international legal functions,” said a statement by the Caracas State Department.

The government also accused extreme right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of “submission” in his relations with the United States, which have imposed a number of economic sanctions on Maduro’s regime.

Bolsonaro, a major US ally, ordered all Brazilian diplomats to withdraw from Venezuela last month.

Supporters of Guaido, who has appointed a parallel diplomatic mission in several countries, briefly occupied the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia in November last year, but withdrew after the Brazilian Foreign Ministry intervened.

Guaido, the chairman of his country’s national assembly, declared himself president at the beginning of last year after Maduro’s reelection was largely ridiculed as manipulated months earlier.