Venky’s, the owners of Blackburn Rovers, are offering stars a £10 million Premier League promotion bonus, with some players receiving £700,000 if they move up.

BLACKBURN is dangling a £10 million promotion bonus in front of their players’ faces.

The massive sum would be divided among Tony Mowbray’s stars based on how much they played in the Championship season.

And each one could be worth around £700,000.

Venky’s put up the money for a return to the Premier League, and now they have a chance to win it.

Because the bonus system is based on appearances, any player who appears in all 46 games will receive the entire pie.

It’s also such a large sum that it’ll almost double the wages of Ewood Park’s top earners and give the lesser stars even more of a raise.

Rovers are in third place, which could help Mowbray keep his players happy until their contracts expire in the summer.

