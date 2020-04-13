Verona president believes Italy is in a ‘war-like situation’ as Serie A meet to discuss salaries

Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti says compromises need to be reached as Italy encounters a ‘war-like situation’ during the coronavirus crisis.

The Serie A season has been suspended since March 9, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country hard with more than 15,000 deaths so far.

Discussions are currently in place between top-flight clubs and the Italian Players Assoication (AIC) over player wages during the postponement and Setti says solutions need to be found which satisfy all parties.

‘Our position is very simple,’ Setti told Sky Sports Italia.

‘We are in a war-like situation, so we need to sit around a table with calm, intelligence and openness, finding a solution that satisfies both parties.

‘What’s happening is immensely damaging for the whole world of football, so I trust there will be no problems finding a deal with my players, who are good people.’

Meanwhile, talks are also set to place to clarify how the football season should end, with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina keen for the season to be completed, whenever that may be.

‘I hope to play again this season,’ Setti said. ‘Finishing the campaign would be a way also of giving joy to the population, because the Italian people are so in love with this sport.

‘I hope that we can get the campaign concluded and be able to close this chapter to slowly get back to normality.’

Verona had been enjoying a good season – before the suspension, they were eighth in Serie A and just four points off Napoli, and European football, in sixth.