Verstappen of Red Bull wins his first Formula One world championship.

Red Bull’s Verstappen wins the Formula One World Championship for the first time.

After a security car, Verstappen overtakes Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, becoming the first Dutch driver to win the Formula One world championship.

Max broke the championship race’s tie when he overtook Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after the security car had left the track.

Nicholas Latifi of Williams Racing crashed into the barriers on lap 54, resulting in a safety car being deployed for the final laps of the race.

“It’s completely insane.”

I have a lot of respect for the guys on my Honda team.

Finally, a bit of good fortune for me.

After crossing the chequered flag, Verstappen said on team radio, “And I have to say a big thank you to Checo, he drove his heart out today,” referring to teammate Sergio Perez with Checo.

At the 56th lap, Perez had to retire his car.

Hamilton took second place in the race, and Mercedes won the constructors’ title.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz completed the podium.