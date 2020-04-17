Very hard letter from the League to the Federation

The legal department of the League has sent a letter to the Federation in which it completely rejects the decision made this morning by the body led by Rubiales, which had unilaterally decided to consider the current classification for the teams that would play in Europe to be good. the next season. The Employers consider that the Federation has exceeded its powers and for this reason it has sent a forceful letter that the Cope Chain has advanced and that we reproduce here for its relevant interest.

THE EUROPEAN COMPETITIONS

Regarding the classification criteria for European competitions, the letter from the LaLiga lawyers says verbatim:

“With regard to this 5th item on the agenda, we would like to state that the dispute of international club competitions organized by UEFA, linked to the sports merit obtained, on the one hand, by the competition organized by the National League of Professional Football (such as the First national football division, or Liga Santander), and on the other hand the Copa del Rey Competition (the champion holds the right of access to the European competition), is a right that derives from the final qualifying consequences of said competitions, from the This sporting merit is part. Being the LaLiga Santander Competition, as we have already indicated with respect to the proposal for Item No. 4 on the Agenda, organized by the National Professional Football League in coordination with the Federation, it cannot be attributed to an intermediate or incomplete classification effects reserved for the final classification without the competition organizer, for different reasons.

First. Lack of RFEF competence

Firstly, it is not the responsibility of the RFEF, and therefore of this Delegate Commission, to make these types of proposals that could directly affect the competitiveness and integrity of professional competition. Any decision that affects the professional competition must be decided by LaLiga or, where appropriate, by it in coordination with the RFEF.

Second. Criteria

Secondly, it should also be remembered that the criteria for access rights to European competitions are the responsibility of UEFA, through the agreements of the respective Committees, including the representation of the European professional leagues, together with other stakeholders of European football. In this sense, and for the 2018/21 Cycle, the places of access to the European Competitions are approved by the corresponding bodies of UEFA and included in their Competition Regulations for both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League (see website of UEFA). The accesses are already determined in them (with their access lists according to each member association) based on the classification of the national competition and the champion of the national Cup competition.

In addition to this, and in relation to the National Cup (Copa del Rey in Spain), depending on the different casuistry, the Europa League Regulation of the current cycle (Regulations of the UEFA Europa League 2018-21 Cycle) includes, in its Article 3, the different options and cases by which the next classified of the league competition (in this case the 7th classified) is granted the right to participate in European competition (Europa League) in the event that the Cup champion is already classified to the Group Stage of one of the two European competitions for their sporting merit in the final league standings.

For all this, the incompetence of the Delegated Commission of the RFEF to adopt any type of agreement on the matter is evident, much less unilaterally and regardless of the organizer of the competition that entitles international participation, affecting competitiveness and integrity of LaLiga Santander’s own competition in this case.

That said, and in line with the proposals-drafts of competition calendars worked by UEFA itself with the European Leagues, it is appropriate to make the following considerations in relation to the qualifying positions that may be entitled to participate in the Europa League:

to. The start of the Champions League and Europa League Group Stage is scheduled for October 20, 2020.

b. The Preliminary Stage for qualifying for the Group Stage to which a Spanish club has the right to access (6th place in LaLiga Santander or 7th place in the event that the Cup Champion obtained their right to participate in the European Competition for LaLiga qualification of the 1st to 6th place) and according to the UEFA Regulation Access Lists (also published by the RFEF by UEFA regulations in its Circular 31) would start on August 13 (Q2).

c. For all these reasons, there is still a lot of time left to play in the Cup Final to determine who should be the club that should participate in the UEFA Europa League Q2 preview on August 13, in the event that the champion of Copa was already classified for the Champions League or Europa League for its league classification and, in this way, it would have to be the 7th classified (as it has been in previous seasons) the one that had to compete in the Q2 classification phase. If this were the case, the club ranked 7th in LaLiga would be known from July 31 that the LaLiga Santander competition would end.

In the event that the two Cup finalists have already qualified directly for the Champions League or Europa League Group Stage, the club entitled to the Q2 qualifying dispute would be known from July 31, which would end the competition. of LaLiga Santander according to the schedules scheduled with UEFA.

For these reasons, I would like to reiterate that this item 5 of the Agenda cannot be debated or agreed in any sense because it is already defined and agreed by the competent body of UEFA and, also add that, any type of decision At the national level, if this were the case, it should be agreed with the LaLiga since it clearly and directly affects the competition in terms of its competitiveness and its integrity. .