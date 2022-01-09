Veteran Ravens player expresses his true feelings about Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger: A Ravens Veteran Expresses His True Feelings

If today was Ben Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game, he left a lasting impression.

In the fourth quarter, Roethlisberger threw for 244 yards and a touchdown, giving the Steelers a 13-10 lead.

Big Ben led his team to a game-winning field goal drive to secure a 16-13 victory after the Baltimore Ravens forced overtime.

With the win and the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars, Pittsburgh is assured of a playoff berth as long as Los Angeles and Las Vegas do not tie tonight.

If that’s the case, Roethlisberger will play in at least one more game for the Steelers.

Calais Campbell, a veteran Ravens defensive lineman, paid tribute to Roethlisberger in his postgame comments following today’s rivalry matchup.

“He’s a Hall of Fame player for a reason,” Campbell told the team’s website’s Ryan Mink.

“He’s a legend when it comes to making crucial plays.”

He’s a fighter.

He has my highest regard.”

