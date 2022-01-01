Veteran Wide Receiver Jason Smith is released by the Washington Redskins.

The Washington Redskins announced a number of roster changes on Saturday.

One decision in particular drew a lot of attention.

As COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington activated defensive end Williams Bradley-King, linebacker De’Jon Harris, cornerback DJ Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves, and running back Wendell Smallwood from the practice squad.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington’s second-year wide receiver, was also released.

Washington took Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His production as a senior – 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns – made him a compelling prospect coming out of Liberty.

Unfortunately, Gandy-Golden has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, with just one reception for three yards in ten appearances.

