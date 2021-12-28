Vialli, Bamford, and the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei were all wealthy before becoming famous.

Football players today make a lot of money.

It’s no surprise that boys grow up dreaming of making it big in the Premier League, with the average weekly wage now exceeding £50,000.

This group, on the other hand, came from a wealthy family before making it to the big league.

Allow SunSport to lead you through the list of football stars who were already wealthy and didn’t need the beautiful game.

Vialli, a Chelsea and Italy legend, was always regarded as a gentleman in the game.

It’s most likely related to his upbringing.

His father, a self-made millionaire, raised him and his four siblings in a 60-room castle in Cremona known as the Castello di Belgioioso.

The winner of the Champions League and Serie A also enjoys a round of golf at a prestigious club.

He competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am, one of Europe’s most prestigious golf tournaments.

With the Italian national team, he currently collaborates with manager Roberto Mancini.

The former Chelsea manager didn’t have to enter football, though it was an easy transition for him.

Lampard grew up in a football family, with uncle Harry Redknapp and father Frank Lampard Sr. guiding him at West Ham United.

He was referring to the prestigious Brentwood School in Essex, which would have cost a small fortune in tuition.

According to a former teacher, he scored 11 GCSEs there and could have been an accountant.

Barcelona defender Pique has made his own fortune despite being half of a celebrity couple (his missus is Colombian singer Shakira).

However, the defender, who spent time as a child in England with Manchester United, had an easy childhood.

In Catalonia, he had a comfortable life.

Joan’s father is a successful attorney and businessman, and Montserrat is the director of a Barcelona hospital.

Pique’s grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, was also honored, as a former director of the La Liga champions.

Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, who has a fortune estimated to be worth £15 billion and currently plays for Portuguese club Martimo.

Faiq’s father is Jefri Bolkiah, the oil tycoon’s brother, so he is a member of the royal family and in line to inherit a large sum of money.

To impress his son on his 50th birthday, he hired Michael Jackson to perform a private concert for them.

Al-Saadi was the third son of Muammar Gaddafi, the former Libyan leader. He played for Perugia, Udinese, and Sampdoria.

He retired in 2011 and became the commander of Libya’s Special Forces, leading the army through the Libyan Civil War.

He was found not guilty of… in 2018.

