Vic Fangio is being slammed for his fourth-quarter decision.

Vic Fangio’s 4th Quarter Decision Is Getting Crushed

It was almost as if Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was requesting that he not be rehired for the following season.

With less than five minutes remaining, Denver faced a critical fourth and nine in the red zone, trailing 28-21. Fangio chose to kick a field goal.

He wanted to put his faith in his defense with the game on the line against arguably the best quarterback in the league.

This decision was panned by Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright, who called it “the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure.”

The Broncos are lining up for a kick in what has to be the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2022

—> KC (28) @ DEN (21) <—

DEN has 4th & 9 at the KC 13 Recommendation (STRONG): 👟🏈 Field goal attempt (+2 WP)

Actual play: 👟🏈 B.McManus 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-S.Martin. pic.twitter.com/dbOqDhN7Yx — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) January 9, 2022