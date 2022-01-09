Trending
Infosurhoy

Vic Fangio is being slammed for his fourth-quarter decision.

0
By on Sports

Vic Fangio’s 4th Quarter Decision Is Getting Crushed

It was almost as if Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was requesting that he not be rehired for the following season.

With less than five minutes remaining, Denver faced a critical fourth and nine in the red zone, trailing 28-21. Fangio chose to kick a field goal.

He wanted to put his faith in his defense with the game on the line against arguably the best quarterback in the league.

This decision was panned by Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright, who called it “the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure.”

Vic Fangio Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

Vic Fangio Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

Comments are closed.