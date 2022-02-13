Vic Fangio is said to have made a decision regarding his coaching future.

Vic Fangio is said to have made a decision about his coaching future.

Vic Fangio, the former head coach of the Denver Broncos, is reportedly taking a year off from coaching.

After the 2021 season, the Broncos parted ways with Fangio.

Because Fangio is one of the game’s most experienced defensive minds, it was expected that he would land a defensive coordinator this offseason.

Despite receiving several offers to be a defensive coordinator, Fangio has decided to take a year off.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fangio is expected to make the following decision:

“Multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season were made to former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio, but he turned them down,” Schefty wrote on Twitter.

“Fangio is expected to take a break this season before returning next year as the most coveted defensive coordinator available.”

