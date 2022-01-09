Vic Fangio Reacts To The Broncos Firing Him

Vic Fangio’s Reaction To The Broncos Firing Him

The 2021 season for the Denver Broncos came to a heartbreaking end yesterday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vic Fangio was fired hours later, so it may not have made a difference.

After three years as coach, the Broncos parted ways with Fangio on Sunday.

As a head coach, Fangio went 19-30 and never had a winning season.

Fangio, on the other hand, is unfazed by his dismissal from the team.

Fangio thanked the Broncos for the opportunity to be their head coach in a statement released this morning, with special thanks to former general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis.

“It was an honor and a privilege to lead the Denver Broncos as their head coach,” Fangio said.

“When John Elway and Joe Ellis hired me three seasons ago, they gave me the opportunity to be a part of this storied franchise and special community.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with George Paton, one of our league’s best general managers, over the last year.

Fans of the Broncos, you’ve got a great player in George.”

“Thank you to the players, coaches, and staff for the fight and character you demonstrated each week.

You never backed down in the face of adversity, circumstances, or challenges.

I am honored to be associated with this group of competitors and fighters.

I appreciate each and every one of you.

Thank you for your support, passion, and dedication to the Broncos, Broncos fans!

You are the reason Denver is one of the best football cities in the NFL.

“The groundwork has been laid for this group to achieve great things.

The Denver Broncos have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them nothing but success.”

