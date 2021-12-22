Vic Fangio, the Broncos’ head coach, sends a strong message to Teddy Bridgewater, the team’s quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, had to leave Empower Field at Mile High in an ambulance due to a concussion this past Sunday.

Despite the fact that he appears to be improving, he is expected to miss the game this weekend.

Drew Lock is expected to start this weekend because Bridgewater is expected to rest.

In relief duty last Sunday, the third-year quarterback completed 50 percent of his passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Lock will get another chance to show what he can do as a starter, though Broncos coach Vic Fangio doesn’t expect a quarterback controversy at this point in the season.

Bridgewater will be the team’s starter as long as he is healthy, according to Fangio.

Even if Lock has a fantastic game on Sunday, that won’t change.

Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Sends Clear Message About QB Teddy Bridgewater

Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Sends Clear Message About QB Teddy Bridgewater