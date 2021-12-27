Vic Fangio, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, has a direct response to a question about his job status.

For many in the NFL, this season was viewed as a make-or-break year for Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

If this is the case, he’ll have to look for work elsewhere in 2022.

The Broncos started the season 3-0, but things have gotten tougher since then.

Fangio’s team has a 7-8 record with only two weeks left in the regular season.

Fangio was questioned about his employment situation in Denver on Monday afternoon.

Though he doesn’t seem concerned about it right now, he does acknowledge that his time with the franchise may be coming to an end soon.

“I don’t worry about it for a number of reasons,” Fangio told reporters.

“Do I recognize that it exists and that it could happen?”

Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Has Blunt Response To Question About Job Status

Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Has Blunt Response To Question About Job Status