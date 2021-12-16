Victims of a doctor who abused US gymnasts are set to receive (dollar)380 million.

Victims of an abusive US gymnast’s doctor are set to receive (dollar)380 million.

Hundreds of women who were sexually abused by a former doctor for the US Olympic Gymnastics Team have reached a settlement.

Hundreds of women who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the former doctor of the US Olympic Gymnastics Team, are set to receive (dollar)380 million in compensation as part of a deal with the US Gymnastics Authority.

After five years of legal wrangling, the lawsuit between the aggrieved women – including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney – and the US Gymnastics Federation and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee was settled.

Nassar is currently serving a prison sentence of more than 300 years for sexual assault and other crimes.

“At long last, this chapter has come to an end.

“Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin,” Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar in 2016, wrote on Twitter.

“What happens next determines whether justice is served and change is achieved.”

Women who were sexually harassed at Michigan State University, where Nassar worked, sued the school in the Upper Midwest state.

The plaintiffs received (dollar)500 million from the university in 2018.

