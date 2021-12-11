Victor Lindelof has a worrying heart scare after being taken off against Norwich due to chest pains.

Man United defender Victor Lindelof has a worrying heart scare after suffering chest pains against Norwich.

In Manchester United’s win over Norwich, Victor LINDELOF had a worrying heart scare and had to be helped off.

When United medics rushed onto the pitch during the second half of United’s 1-0 victory at Carrow Road, the defender dropped down in pain with his hand on his chest.

After a minor collision, Lindelof, 27, complained of chest pains and a racing pulse.

He was replaced by Eric Bailly after only a few minutes on the pitch.

Keeper David de Gea said the incident reminded him of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Victor had breathing problems and his heart rate was higher than normal, according to United manager Ralf Rangnick.

He was taken aback a bit.

“He has no recollection of how it occurred, but he collided with another player.”

We checked him out after the game.

“It appears that everything is fine,” Rangnick continued, “but we’ll have to wait and see tomorrow.”

He should be fit to play against Brentford on Tuesday.”

Eriksen was resuscitated on the field after collapsing during Denmark’s opening game against Finland, and he survived thanks to quick action from teammates and medical personnel.

Sergio Aguero, who used to play for Manchester City, was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia after experiencing chest pains while playing for Barcelona against Alaves.

“We saw some players who are having a bit of breathing problems,” De Gea said of Aguero’s future in the game.

Eriksen and Aguero were both present.

“It’s difficult to see your players behave this way, and I hope he’s okay.”

It doesn’t matter about the game — the most important thing is to stay safe,” I said as soon as I realized it was a breathing problem.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, converted a penalty kick shortly after Lindelof left the game, putting the game out of reach.

Rangnick is now unbeaten in three games since taking over for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United has now won three Premier League games in a row, climbing to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand.

