Victor Lindelof of Manchester United sends a message to fans and gives an update on his return to the Red Devils while being held in isolation with Covid.

VICTOR LINDELOF has provided Manchester United fans with a positive update following his dreadful December.

After clutching his chest and complaining of discomfort during Sweden’s victory over Norwich, the 27-year-old captain was fitted with a heart monitor.

Lindelof returned to United training but was quickly diagnosed with coronavirus.

Prior to his Covid isolation, the defender and his wife Maja were admitted to the hospital after Francis, their youngest son, contracted viral meningitis.

And now that Lindelof is recovering from his bout of Covid at home, he’s updated his supporters, revealing that he hopes to be ‘back soon.’

“I just want to check in real quick and say thank you for all your messages in the past couple of weeks,” Lindelof said in a short video message on Instagram.

“I really appreciate it, so thank you.”

“Right now, I’m just at home, feeling fine, and hoping to rejoin the guys soon.”

“Thank you so much again; I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and a wonderful New Year, and please stay safe.”

United’s match against Burnley on Thursday night will be Lindelof’s last.

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are expected to start, with Eric Bailly included in the squad ahead of his appearance for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, Lindelof has been a vital cog in the United machine, appearing 18 times in all competitions and filling in for Varane during his injury layoff.

Meanwhile, with his transfer future up in the air and a return from injury on the cards, Paul Pogba has given fans a cryptic update of his own on Instagram.

