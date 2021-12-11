Victor Lindelof was substituted in Manchester United’s win over Norwich City after pointing to his chest in tense scenes.

Victor Lindelof was substituted during Man United’s win over Norwich City after pointing to his chest in tense scenes.

When United medics rushed onto the field, the defender collapsed in pain and placed his hand on his chest.

Lindelof, 27, was taken off the field after a few minutes and replaced by Eric Bailly, 27.

Until that point, the Swedish international had been assisting captain Harry Maguire, 28, in keeping United’s defense clean.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, scored a penalty shortly after coming off the bench, putting the game out of reach.

Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is now unbeaten in three games.

United has now won three Premier League games in a row, climbing to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand.

Paul Pogba, United’s 28-year-old midfielder, was out again with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman has yet to sign an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Rangnick also admitted that if players like Pogba do not want to stay at the club, he will not pursue them.

“I wouldn’t say he’s not worth keeping,” he said, “but players have to want to play and stay for a club, especially one as big as Manchester United.”

“I don’t think it makes sense to persuade a player to change his mind if he doesn’t want to play for a club like United in the medium or long term.”

“I don’t think anyone in the club should try to persuade a player to stay because this is such a massive club with such fantastic fan support.”