Victor Ludorum, Earthlight and Sottsass among a stellar cast of entries at Longchamp

Victor Ludorum is the 5-6 favourite with Coral to maintain his unbeaten record in Monday’s Prix De Fontainebleu at Longchamp.

The 2019 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner trained by Andre Fabre and owned by Godolphin heads the betting for the race which is a traditional trial for the French 2,000 Guineas from his stablemate Earthlight, who won the 2019 Prix Morny at Deauville and Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

French racing is planning to return with a bang with last year’s French Derby winner Sottsass odds-on favourite for the Prix D’Harcourt on the same card.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt runs for the first time since being third to Waldgeist and Enable in the 2019 Arc.

The Freddy Head-trained filly Khayzaraan holds Classic ambitions this season and is set for the Group Three Prix de la Grotte, for which there are 16 contenders, including the once-raced Simeen from the Rouget stable.

The other Group race on the card, the Prix de Saint-Georges, has attracted 15 entries, among them Pascal Bary’s Gold Vibe, who was the first French-trained runner home in last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye.

Racing has been suspended across the Channel since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of meetings held without spectators leading up to that date.

As well at Longchamp, the plan is to also race at Toulouse and Compiegne on Monday.